Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s traded shares stood at 223,000,000 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.39, to imply an increase of 299.37% or $4.79 in intraday trading. The ENTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.87, putting it -23.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $148.3 Million, with an average of 183.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 525.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information
After registering a 299.37% upside in the latest session, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.87 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 11.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 414.71%, and 284.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 548.16%. Short interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw shorts transact 135.53 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying a decline of -21.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENTX has been trading -21.75% off suggested target high and -21.75% from its likely low.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders
Entera Bio Ltd. insiders hold 41.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.38% of the shares at 17.65% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Knoll Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72.19 Thousand shares, or about 0.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $77.96 Thousand.
