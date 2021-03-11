Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 1,399,924 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 5.98% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $2.2, putting it -77.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $25.89 Million, with an average of 433.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 396.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DXF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

After registering a 5.98% upside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.34 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 7.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.36%, and -20% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.77%. Short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw shorts transact 26.33 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.84, implying an increase of 1903.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.84 and $24.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXF has been trading 1903.23% off suggested target high and 1903.23% from its likely low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 618.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.31% of the shares at 0.35% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 174.29 Thousand shares (or 0.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $231.81 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 79.43 Thousand shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $105.64 Thousand.