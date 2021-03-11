Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s traded shares stood at 1,093,932 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply a decline of -12.5% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The CREX share’s 52-week high remains $5.98, putting it -216.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $22.2 Million, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CREX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

After registering a -12.5% downside in the last session, Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.92 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 35.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.68%, and -21.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 46.51%. Short interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw shorts transact 276.83 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 164.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CREX has been trading 164.55% off suggested target high and 164.55% from its likely low.

Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.08 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 102.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Creative Realities, Inc. insiders hold 9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.25% of the shares at 22.25% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Argi Investment Services, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 502.26 Thousand shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 275.5 Thousand shares, or about 2.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $355.4 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 275,500 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $355.4 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 108.41 Thousand, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $170.21 Thousand.