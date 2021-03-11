CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s traded shares stood at 1,167,102 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.96, to imply a decline of -5.04% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The CLPS share’s 52-week high remains $19.78, putting it -399.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $75.34 Million, with an average of 4Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

After registering a -5.04% downside in the last session, CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.46- this Friday, Mar 05, jumping 27.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.79%, and -0.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 30.26%. Short interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw shorts transact 20Million shares and set a 6.23 days time to cover.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 184.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

CLPS Incorporation insiders hold 69.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.57% of the shares at 1.88% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 81.81 Thousand shares (or 0.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 64.52 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $196.14 Thousand.