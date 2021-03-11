Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 13,634,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.11, to imply a decline of -0.98% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -115.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $3.28 Billion, with an average of 22.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a -0.98% downside in the last session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.60- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.17%, and -35.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -51.64%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 24.62 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 63.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLOV has been trading 84.96% off suggested target high and 23.3% from its likely low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 78.1% annually.