Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 4,488,797 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.63, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $49.48, putting it -72.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.38. The company has a valuation of $7.94 Billion, with an average of 5.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.54 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.06%, and -27.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.57%. Short interest in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 5.79 Million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.67, implying an increase of 49.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading 60.67% off suggested target high and 36.22% from its likely low.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -734.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.