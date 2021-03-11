CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s traded shares stood at 3,277,239 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.17, to imply a decline of -1.57% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The LOTZ share’s 52-week high remains $12.9, putting it -57.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.45. The company has a valuation of $928.68 Million, with an average of 4.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LOTZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.48- this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 13.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.73%, and -12.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -27.05%. Short interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw shorts transact 5.34 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.