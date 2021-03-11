Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares stood at 1,933,471 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.64, to imply a decline of -7.43% or -$2.86 in intraday trading. The NIU share’s 52-week high remains $53.38, putting it -49.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.08. The company has a valuation of $2.66 Billion, with an average of 1.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Niu Technologies (NIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NIU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

After registering a -7.43% downside in the last session, Niu Technologies (NIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.30 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 11.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and -21.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 27.06%. Short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw shorts transact 2.16 Million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Niu Technologies share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are +96.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.93% against 18.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 275% this quarter before jumping 76.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $81.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.28 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 144.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.86% annually.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.75% of the shares at 27.75% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.04 Million shares (or 4.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.5 Million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $70.21 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Niu Technologies (NIU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 1,313,597 shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 824.82 Thousand, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about $36.07 Million.