NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 189,118,925 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.32, to imply a decline of -0.07% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $66.99, putting it -62.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $64.41 Billion, with an average of 164.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 113.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for NIO Limited (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the last session, NIO Limited (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.26 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 8.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.51%, and -32.55% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.22%. Short interest in NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 48.08 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Limited (NIO) shares are +142.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.36% against 15.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.8% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $950.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.18 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 385.2% before jumping 113.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.15% annually.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Limited insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.33% of the shares at 36.54% float percentage. In total, 564 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 107.91 Million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61.5 Million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Limited (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 31,223,162 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.51 Million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about $443.78 Million.