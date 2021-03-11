Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s traded shares stood at 6,101,191 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The HEPA share’s 52-week high remains $4.83, putting it -131.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $159.31 Million, with an average of 6.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HEPA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.15- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and -28.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.57%. Short interest in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw shorts transact 2.6 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 282.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEPA has been trading 282.78% off suggested target high and 282.78% from its likely low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.78% of the shares at 14.34% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 3.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.19 Million shares, or about 2.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.62 Million.