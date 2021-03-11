Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares stood at 4,549,727 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.76, to imply an increase of 4.45% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The DM share’s 52-week high remains $34.94, putting it -86.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.4. The company has a valuation of $4.35 Billion, with an average of 4.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

After registering a 4.45% upside in the last session, Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.39 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 3.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.53%, and -37.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.07%. Short interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw shorts transact 6.22 Million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29, implying an increase of 54.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DM has been trading 86.57% off suggested target high and 22.6% from its likely low.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Desktop Metal, Inc. insiders hold 23.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.7% of the shares at 48.04% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.42 Million shares (or 12.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $488.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with 17.72 Million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $304.8 Million.