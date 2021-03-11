BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares stood at 4,929,076 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.7. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.26, to imply a decline of -2.57% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The BCRX share’s 52-week high remains $13.92, putting it -4.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $2.34 Billion, with an average of 6.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

After registering a -2.57% downside in the latest session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.92 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.43%, and 44.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.99%. Short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw shorts transact 28.92 Million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.4, implying an increase of 1.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCRX has been trading 20.66% off suggested target high and -32.13% from its likely low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares are +280.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.83% against 15.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before falling -4.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 231.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.9% annually.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.95% of the shares at 74.58% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.26 Million shares (or 9.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 12.7 Million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $94.58 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7,691,737 shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.95 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $36.87 Million.