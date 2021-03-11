Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares stood at 9,212,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.1, to imply a decline of -4% or -$4.3 in intraday trading. The BILI share’s 52-week high remains $157.66, putting it -52.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $36.32 Billion, with an average of 9.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Bilibili Inc. (BILI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BILI a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

After registering a -4% downside in the last session, Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $136.3 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 24.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.71%, and -34.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.28%. Short interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw shorts transact 22.19 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bilibili Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares are +132.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.3% against 9.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55% this quarter before falling -45% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $575.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $666.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $331.08 Million and $389.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.9% before jumping 71% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -118.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.16% annually.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc. insiders hold 20.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.84% of the shares at 64.26% float percentage. In total, 400 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.79 Million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $925.07 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10Million shares, or about 3.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $857.2 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4,944,258 shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $423.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 Million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $253.13 Million.