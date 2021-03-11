Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 24,412,559 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.63, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $37.79, putting it -0.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.95. The company has a valuation of $324.08 Billion, with an average of 63.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BAC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the latest session, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.79 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.19%, and 14.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.26%. Short interest in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 72.26 Million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.17, implying a decline of -1.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAC has been trading 16.93% off suggested target high and -20.28% from its likely low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of America Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares are +46.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.62% against 29.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 73% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $21.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.91 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.11% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.83%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank of America Corporation insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.1% of the shares at 71.17% float percentage. In total, 2661 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.01 Billion shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.62 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 614.74 Million shares, or about 7.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.63 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 219,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.65 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 152.54 Million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about $4.62 Billion.