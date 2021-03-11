AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s traded shares stood at 12,395,052 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.9, to imply a decline of -0.3% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The T share’s 52-week high remains $34.61, putting it -15.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.08. The company has a valuation of $213.6 Billion, with an average of 50.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AT&T Inc. (T), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give T a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

After registering a -0.3% downside in the latest session, AT&T Inc. (T) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.39 this Monday, Mar 08, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.09%, and 3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.67%. Short interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw shorts transact 115.57 Million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.78, implying a decline of -0.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, T has been trading 20.4% off suggested target high and -46.49% from its likely low.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AT&T Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AT&T Inc. (T) shares are +1.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.94% against -2.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before falling -4.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $42.68 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.78 Billion and $41.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.2% before jumping 2.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -139.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.36% annually.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AT&T Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 7.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.82%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

AT&T Inc. insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.53% of the shares at 53.58% float percentage. In total, 3006 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 556.7 Million shares (or 7.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 485.57 Million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.96 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AT&T Inc. (T) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 201,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.77 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 142.79 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $4.11 Billion.