Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 10,480,761 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.94, to imply an increase of 4.18% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $19, putting it -5.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.49. The company has a valuation of $92.13 Billion, with an average of 40.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vale S.A. (VALE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VALE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a 4.18% upside in the latest session, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.97 this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and 2.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.62%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 83.3 Million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.32, implying an increase of 24.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.84 and $29.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE has been trading 65.05% off suggested target high and -0.56% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are +60.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.73% against 30.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1185.7% this quarter before jumping 269.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.49 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7Billion and $7.52 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78.4% before jumping 72% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 500.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.6% annually.

VALE Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.19, with the share yield ticking at 6.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.54% of the shares at 19.54% float percentage. In total, 492 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 216.64 Million shares (or 4.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.63 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 126.12 Million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.11 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vale S.A. (VALE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 140,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.35 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.08 Million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $1.07 Billion.