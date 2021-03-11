Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s traded shares stood at 1,436,302 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.3, to imply a decline of -0.6% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DSS share’s 52-week high remains $15.6, putting it -372.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $91.31 Million, with an average of 2.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

After registering a -0.6% downside in the last session, Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.40- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.54%, and -18.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.12%. Short interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) saw shorts transact 332.95 Million shares and set a 101.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 324.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSS has been trading 324.24% off suggested target high and 324.24% from its likely low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.96 Million and $5Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.3% before falling -14.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -230.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

Document Security Systems, Inc. insiders hold 33.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.12% of the shares at 4.72% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60Thousand shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $374.4 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.43 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $246.05 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30,431 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $189.89 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.5 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $109.2 Thousand.