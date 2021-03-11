Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 15,998,253 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.85, to imply a decline of -4.37% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $19.68, putting it -99.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $1.94 Billion, with an average of 12.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

After registering a -4.37% downside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.68 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.83%, and -47.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 18.53%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw shorts transact 20.23 Million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.08, implying an increase of 2.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.14 and $14.56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading 47.82% off suggested target high and -37.66% from its likely low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.14% of the shares at 14.17% float percentage. In total, 307 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.79 Million shares (or 3.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.12 Million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.92 Million.