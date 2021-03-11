Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s traded shares stood at 1,273,009 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 11.08% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The PPBT share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -212.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $80.78 Million, with an average of 520.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 908.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PPBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

After registering a 11.08% upside in the last session, Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.9%, and -26.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21%. Short interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw shorts transact 314.12 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 442.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPBT has been trading 442.3% off suggested target high and 442.3% from its likely low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Purple Biotech Ltd. insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.49% of the shares at 14.77% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 494.72 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 346.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.32 Million.