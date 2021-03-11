Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,315,235 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.2, to imply an increase of 9.22% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DSX share’s 52-week high remains $3.78, putting it -18.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $266.48 Million, with an average of 937.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 978.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

After registering a 9.22% upside in the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.38- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.11%, and 9.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.8%. Short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw shorts transact 565.47 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.59, implying an increase of 12.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSX has been trading 56.25% off suggested target high and -29.69% from its likely low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diana Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are +125.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.5% against -2.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.7% this quarter before jumping 54.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $38.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.03 Million and $37.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5% before jumping 3.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -265.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders hold 27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.58% of the shares at 32.31% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.33 Million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 3.18 Million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.14 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 2,499,740 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 215.18 Thousand, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about $415.3 Thousand.