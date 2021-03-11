Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 10,408,497 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.66, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $32.5, putting it -156.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.87. The company has a valuation of $2.23 Billion, with an average of 5.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the last session, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.60 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 13.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.93%, and -45.34% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -44.52%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 8.78 Million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.86, implying an increase of 88.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR has been trading 136.97% off suggested target high and 42.18% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -439.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.