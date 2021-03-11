Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares stood at 2,848,928 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.9, to imply a decline of -0.83% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The HIMX share’s 52-week high remains $17.88, putting it -50.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $2.05 Billion, with an average of 3.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.95 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 8.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.54%, and -22.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 61.03%. Short interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw shorts transact 2.26 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 34.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIMX has been trading 51.26% off suggested target high and 9.24% from its likely low.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Himax Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) shares are +251.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 283.33% against 24.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1450% this quarter before jumping 2900% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $294.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $302.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.95 Million and $179Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.5% before jumping 69.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 789.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 21.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.48% of the shares at 17.2% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.75 Million shares (or 3.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.26 Million shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.06 Million.

We also have Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Upright Growth Fund holds roughly 1,159,400 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 466.17 Thousand, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about $3.44 Million.