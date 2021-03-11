Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,790,424 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AGTC share’s 52-week high remains $9.67, putting it -87.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.29. The company has a valuation of $219.69 Million, with an average of 2.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 210.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGTC has been trading 579.61% off suggested target high and 55.34% from its likely low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.32% of the shares at 69.03% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.4 Million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.74 Million.