AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 2,387,022 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.64, to imply an increase of 5.9% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $42.9, putting it -107.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $2.02 Billion, with an average of 3.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 986.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a 5.9% upside in the last session, AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.17 this Thursday, Mar 04, jumping 29.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.73%, and -42.67% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.88%. Short interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw shorts transact 3.34 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42, implying an increase of 103.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPH has been trading 103.49% off suggested target high and 103.49% from its likely low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.