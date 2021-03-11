Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares stood at 11,379,608 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.95, to imply a decline of -18.27% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The ALTO share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -92.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $423.8 Million, with an average of 3.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALTO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

After registering a -18.27% downside in the latest session, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.66- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 23.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.9%, and -22.99% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.64%. Short interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw shorts transact 5.05 Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.83, implying an increase of 166.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $20.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALTO has been trading 244.54% off suggested target high and 84.87% from its likely low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alto Ingredients, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares are +75.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2300% against 11.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 163.8% this quarter before jumping 40.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $271.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $286.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311.4 Million and $174.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.8% before jumping 64.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.8 Million shares, or about 6.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,837,378 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $7.28 Million.