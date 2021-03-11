RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s traded shares stood at 6,803,490 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.54, to imply an increase of 29.71% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The RYB share’s 52-week high remains $5.79, putting it -27.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $126.62 Million, with an average of 108.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 133.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for RYB Education, Inc. (RYB), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RYB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) trade information

After registering a 29.71% upside in the latest session, RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.80- this Thursday, Mar 11, jumping 15.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.68%, and 57.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.24%. Short interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw shorts transact 59.46 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.3, implying a decline of -49.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.3 and $2.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYB has been trading -49.34% off suggested target high and -49.34% from its likely low.

RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.72% annually.

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s Major holders

RYB Education, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.91% of the shares at 12.91% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 6.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 774.28 Thousand shares, or about 3.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.84 Million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA World Ex U.S. Targeted Value Port and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA World Ex U.S. Targeted Value Port holds roughly 4,837 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.33 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $7.44 Thousand.