Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s traded shares stood at 1,788,482 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 8.52% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SDPI share’s 52-week high remains $1.44, putting it -34.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.2. The company has a valuation of $27.41 Million, with an average of 541.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

After registering a 8.52% upside in the last session, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.1 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.61%, and -6.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.95%. Short interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) saw shorts transact 333.76 Million shares and set a 238.4 days time to cover.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -64.1% before falling -61% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -325% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. insiders hold 59.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.46% of the shares at 18.37% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 492.02 Thousand shares (or 1.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 359.7 Thousand shares, or about 1.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $217.51 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 166,100 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.44 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 122.8 Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $74.26 Thousand.