Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares stood at 1,010,560 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The AIHS share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -79.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $64.55 Million, with an average of 1.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.39 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and -19.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.43%. Short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw shorts transact 29.75 Million shares and set a 8.02 days time to cover.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -145.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders hold 32.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.91% of the shares at 1.35% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 198.14 Thousand shares (or 0.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.01 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 102.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $109.35 Thousand.