Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 1,183,082 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 2.94% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -68.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $57.41 Million, with an average of 473.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

After registering a 2.94% upside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.15 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 8.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.02%, and -29.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 70.93%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw shorts transact 29.45 Million shares and set a 21.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 90.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading 90.48% off suggested target high and 90.48% from its likely low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 78.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $48.1 Thousand.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income holds roughly 1,747,546 shares. This is just over 8.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $755.