Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s traded shares stood at 1,432,698 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.31, to imply an increase of 11.45% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The HOL share’s 52-week high remains $22.47, putting it -57.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.52. The company has a valuation of $536.63 Million, with an average of 2.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Holicity Inc. (HOL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Major holders

Holicity Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.83% of the shares at 6.83% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.33 Million shares (or 4.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 1.17 Million shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.87 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Holicity Inc. (HOL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 190,982 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66.76 Thousand, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about $674.94 Thousand.