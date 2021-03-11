Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 21,173,433 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.44, to imply an increase of 10.19% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $31.96, putting it -30.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.7. The company has a valuation of $6.78 Billion, with an average of 30.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a 10.19% upside in the last session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.37 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and 56.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.83%. Short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw shorts transact 17.43 Million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.83, implying an increase of 13.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR has been trading 63.67% off suggested target high and -30.44% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 232% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.27% of the shares at 20.82% float percentage. In total, 86 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.95 Million shares (or 4.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.55 Million shares, or about 3.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $154.61 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,473,953 shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 Million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about $42.65 Million.