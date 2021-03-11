Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 2,444,244 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.5, to imply an increase of 4.4% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $29.13, putting it -57.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.34. The company has a valuation of $3.54 Billion, with an average of 3.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BFLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a 4.4% upside in the last session, Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.79 this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.32%, and -18.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.52%. Short interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 3.23 Million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.