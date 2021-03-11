180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 1,575,739 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply an increase of 14.2% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $11.5, putting it -110.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $131.68 Million, with an average of 681.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATNF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a 14.2% upside in the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.74- this Wednesday, Mar 10, jumping 4.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.48%, and -8.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.37%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 2.14 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.