In the last trading session, 1,002,862 Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $7.66 changed hands at $0.65 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $437.31 Million. ZIXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.38% off its 52-week high of $10.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 62.92% up since then. When we look at Zix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696Million.

Analysts gave the Zix Corporation (ZIXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ZIXI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) trade information

Instantly ZIXI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.84- on Tuesday, Mar 09 added 2.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIXI’s forecast low is $10 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.3% over the past 6 months, a 44.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zix Corporation will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Zix Corporation earnings to decrease by -260.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.64% of Zix Corporation shares while 69.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.46%. There are 168 institutions holding the Zix Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.6% of the shares, roughly 4.33 Million ZIXI shares worth $37.36 Million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 3.9 Million shares worth $33.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. With 2000000 shares estimated at $12.26 Million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $15.98 Million.