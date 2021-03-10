In the latest trading session, 2,730,718 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.61 changing hands around -$1.77 or -0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.18 Million. YGMZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -933.87% off its 52-week high of $58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.66, which suggests the recent value is34.76% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YGMZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -42.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.25% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares while 0% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0%. There are 0 institutions holding the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 23.95 Thousand YGMZ shares worth $243.34 Thousand.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 5Thousand shares worth $50.8 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.