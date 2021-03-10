In the last trading session, 1,389,826 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.85 changed hands at $2.9 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.97 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.85% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.52, which suggests the last value was 17.66% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $30 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 190.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. With 1560300 shares estimated at $52.94 Million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million shares worth around $47.36 Million.