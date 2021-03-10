In the last trading session, 1,189,370 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.17 changed hands at $0.77 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.22 Million. PSAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.5% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 20.71% up since then. When we look at Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

Instantly PSAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.49 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 16.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares while 34.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.7%. There are 24 institutions holding the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 4.23 Million PSAC shares worth $42.26 Million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 1.19 Million shares worth $11.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund. With 100000 shares estimated at $1Million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 67.72 Thousand shares worth around $677.15 Thousand.