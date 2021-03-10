In the last trading session, 1,224,176 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.94. With the company’s per share price at $14.93 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.48 Million. BGFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.05% off its 52-week high of $16.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 95.65% up since then. When we look at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BGFV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.09 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGFV’s forecast low is $19 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +161.01% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation will rise +400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1166.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $260.18 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $253.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $217.74 Million and $227.94 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings to increase by 546.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.54% per year.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 25 – May 31, 2021. The 4.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 4.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.86% per year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 34.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.18%. There are 69 institutions holding the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.31% of the shares, roughly 1.16 Million BGFV shares worth $11.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 936.12 Thousand shares worth $9.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 534933 shares estimated at $5.46 Million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 369.81 Thousand shares worth around $3.78 Million.