In the latest trading session, 2,209,068 Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.34 changing hands around -$1.99 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.55 Billion. WDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.38% off its 52-week high of $72.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.4, which suggests the recent value is59.31% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WDC as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.66.

Although WDC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.18 on Monday, Mar 08 added 5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDC’s forecast low is $42 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -37.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +81.68% over the past 6 months, a -4.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corporation will drop -22.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.96 Billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.22 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.17 Billion and $4.29 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 61.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 79.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.82%. There are 839 institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 32.33 Million WDC shares worth $1.79 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 22.22 Million shares worth $1.23 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8109739 shares estimated at $449.2 Million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 6.53 Million shares worth around $361.73 Million.