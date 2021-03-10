In the last trading session, 2,122,988 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.96 changed hands at $0.97 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.78 Million. SNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.26% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.46, which suggests the last value was 20.9% up since then. When we look at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SNPR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s Major holders

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 1.32 Million shares worth $14.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 228286 shares estimated at $2.43 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 88.52 Thousand shares worth around $942.78 Thousand.