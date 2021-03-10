In the latest trading session, 2,416,530 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.99 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.23 Billion. TEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.02% off its 52-week high of $13.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the recent value is43.13% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.14 on Wednesday, Mar 10 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TEVA’s forecast low is $9 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.69% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -18.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.08% over the past 6 months, a 2.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will drop -22.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.01 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.04 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $4.36 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2021 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to decrease by -297.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.6% per year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 51.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.32%. There are 631 institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.92% of the shares, roughly 130.14 Million TEVA shares worth $1.26 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 52.88 Million shares worth $510.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.