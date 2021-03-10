In the latest trading session, 1,587,085 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.82 changing hands around -$0.08 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.08 Billion. TECK’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.94% off its 52-week high of $23.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.6, which suggests the recent value is73.1% up since then. When we look at Teck Resources Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TECK as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Teck Resources Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Although TECK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.82 on Monday, Mar 08 added 4.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TECK’s forecast low is $20 with $30.27 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.39% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teck Resources Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.57% over the past 6 months, a 183.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teck Resources Limited will rise +19.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Teck Resources Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $2.3 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.28 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Teck Resources Limited earnings to decrease by -49.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.46% per year.

TECK Dividends

The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.82% per year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of Teck Resources Limited shares while 66.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.54%. There are 447 institutions holding the Teck Resources Limited stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 22.76 Million TECK shares worth $413.12 Million.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 14.03 Million shares worth $254.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 8427940 shares estimated at $152.97 Million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 7.1 Million shares worth around $93.33 Million.