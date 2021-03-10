In the last trading session, 1,006,034 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57.01 changed hands at $6.27 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04 Billion. SPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.66% off its 52-week high of $82.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.54, which suggests the last value was 81.51% up since then. When we look at Sprout Social, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sprout Social, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $66.35 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 14.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPT’s forecast low is $77 with $94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.03% over the past 6 months, a -5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sprout Social, Inc. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.73 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $41.39 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.54 Million and $31.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sprout Social, Inc. earnings to increase by 48.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.85% of Sprout Social, Inc. shares while 91.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.02%. There are 193 institutions holding the Sprout Social, Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7% of the shares, roughly 3.09 Million SPT shares worth $140.32 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.63 Million shares worth $119.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 962653 shares estimated at $42.07 Million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 960.94 Thousand shares worth around $43.64 Million.