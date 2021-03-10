In the last trading session, 1,371,636 Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.08 Million. SFET’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.12% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the last value was 38.78% up since then. When we look at Safe-T Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 957.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SFET as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.84 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 20.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is -0.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 168.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 134.57 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Safe-T Group Ltd earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 7 institutions holding the Safe-T Group Ltd stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 43.75 Thousand SFET shares worth $62.13 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 24.88 Thousand shares worth $35.33 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.