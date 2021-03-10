In the last trading session, 1,210,404 PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $3.82 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $383.07 Million. PLM’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.93% off its 52-week high of $9.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.5, which suggests the last value was 60.73% up since then. When we look at PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 543.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.82 Million.

Analysts gave the PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

Instantly PLM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.51- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 15.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 386.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 292.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLM’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +292.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 292.67% for it to hit the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.7%. The 2021 estimates are for PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -83.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.78% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares while 1.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.37%. There are 35 institutions holding the PolyMet Mining Corp. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 473.88 Thousand PLM shares worth $1.62 Million.

U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 200.41 Thousand shares worth $683.38 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.