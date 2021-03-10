In the last trading session, 3,051,665 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.67 changed hands at $0.52 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.33 Billion. PSTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.86% off its 52-week high of $34.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.5, which suggests the last value was 19.39% up since then. When we look at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PSTH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. shares while 69.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.52%. There are 181 institutions holding the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. stock share, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11% of the shares, roughly 22Million PSTH shares worth $609.84 Million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 12.71 Million shares worth $352.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund. With 9249470 shares estimated at $256.4 Million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 6.86 Million shares worth around $190.3 Million.