In the last trading session, 1,460,523 Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.19 changed hands at $0.3 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $442.35 Million. SFTW’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.12% off its 52-week high of $17.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.11, which suggests the last value was 18.59% up since then. When we look at Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SFTW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) trade information

Instantly SFTW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.15 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 7.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 39.86 days.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares while 59.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.92%. There are 62 institutions holding the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8% of the shares, roughly 3.16 Million SFTW shares worth $33.1 Million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 2.01 Million shares worth $21.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 711562 shares estimated at $7.45 Million under it, the former controlled 1.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 166.84 Thousand shares worth around $1.75 Million.