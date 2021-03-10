In the last trading session, 1,430,176 Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.45 changed hands at $0.41 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $69.88 Million. OCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -649.28% off its 52-week high of $25.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 18.26% up since then. When we look at Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 652.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OCG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings to increase by 246.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.24% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares while 18.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.88%. There are 1 institutions holding the Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 62.23 Thousand OCG shares worth $304.94 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 20.82 Thousand shares worth $102.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.