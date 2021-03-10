In the latest trading session, 2,889,552 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.4 changing hands around $0.22 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $516.37 Million. NAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -164.71% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.3, which suggests the recent value is32.35% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NAT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NAT’s forecast low is $2.4 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.47% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.82% over the past 6 months, a -170.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordic American Tankers Limited will drop -163%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -136.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.78 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $34.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.32 Million and $93.77 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -63.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14%. The 2021 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to increase by 89.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 17 – May 21, 2021. The 12.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 12.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.98% per year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 30.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.42%. There are 198 institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.92% of the shares, roughly 8.72 Million NAT shares worth $25.73 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 4.84 Million shares worth $14.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 3541062 shares estimated at $10.45 Million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million shares worth around $7.3 Million.