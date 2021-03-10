In the last trading session, 2,210,436 Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.01 Million. NBRV’s last price was a discount, traded about -611.96% off its 52-week high of $13.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NBRV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Instantly NBRV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.09 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 11.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 389.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBRV’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +389.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 389.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $910Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $333Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 50.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares while 20.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.82%. There are 60 institutions holding the Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 1.43 Million NBRV shares worth $3.46 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Frazier Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.7% or 425.65 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. With 1126502 shares estimated at $2.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 163.16 Thousand shares worth around $394.84 Thousand.